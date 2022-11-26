Expand / Collapse search

Two people killed in wrong-way crash on southbound I-65 in Crown Point, Indiana area

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
CROWN POINT, Indiana - Two people were killed, and another seriously injured, when a driver going the wrong way caused a crash on I-65 in the Crown Point, Indiana area on Saturday.

Indiana State Police said the driver was in the southbound lanes of I-65 when they hit two other cars.

Two people were dead at the scene.

A third driver was hospitalized with severe injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.