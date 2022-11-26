Two people killed in wrong-way crash on southbound I-65 in Crown Point, Indiana area
CROWN POINT, Indiana - Two people were killed, and another seriously injured, when a driver going the wrong way caused a crash on I-65 in the Crown Point, Indiana area on Saturday.
Indiana State Police said the driver was in the southbound lanes of I-65 when they hit two other cars.
Two people were dead at the scene.
A third driver was hospitalized with severe injuries.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.