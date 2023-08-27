Kankakee County motorcycle crashes: Two people killed when motorcycle hits deer

Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash in Kankakee County early Sunday morning, and about an hour later, another man was killed in a motorcycle crash as well.

The Kankakee County Coroner's Office identified the victims in the Grant Park crash as Jerry E. Adcock, 34, of Crown Point, and Alyssa R. Sullivan, 34, also of Crown Point.

The Coroner's Office said they were on a motorcycle near 14770 East and 12000 North Road around 2 a.m. when they hit a deer.

The motorcycle flew off the road and Adcock and Sullivan were thrown off.

They died at the scene. Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.

This was one of two deadly motorcycle crashes in Kankakee County early Sunday morning. Bert N. Lawton, 52, of Grant Park, was also killing after crashing at 2:45 a.m. at 14000 East and 4000 North Road in Momence.