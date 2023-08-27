Kankakee County motorcycle crashes: Man killed in crash in Momence

A man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Momence early Sunday morning, about an hour after another deadly Kankakee County crash.

The Kankakee County Coroner's Office said Bert N. Lawton, 52, of Grant Park, crashed at 2:45 a.m. at 14000 East and 4000 North Road.

He died at the emergency room at Riverside Medical Center about an hour later.

The crash is under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

This was one of two deadly motorcycle crashes in Kankakee County early Sunday morning. About an hour earlier, Jerry E. Adcock, 34, and Alyssa R. Sullivan, 34, both of Crown Point, were killed when they hit a deer in Grant Park.