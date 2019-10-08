Two people shot on Dan Ryan

Inbound lanes on the Dan Ryan expressway were shut down Tuesday as police investigated a shooting on the South Side.

About, 3 p.m., officers responded to an area hospital and spoke with four men who were involved in a reported shooting on the inbound lanes of I-94 at 87th Street, Illinois State Police said.

A 22-year-old man in the front passenger seat, and a second man, 20, in the back seat suffered gunshot wounds, police said. Their injuries were considered non-life threatening. The other men in the vehicle, 28 and 21, were not hurt.

All inbound lanes were closed between 79th and 91st Street as authorities investigated, state police said. Lanes opened up just after 7:30 p.m.

An investigation is ongoing, state police said.