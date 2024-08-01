Two semi-trucks collide on I-80/94 in Lake County, causing traffic delays

A crash on I-80 and I-94 in Northwest Indiana involving two semi-trucks has led to lengthy traffic delays as crews work to clear the scene.

The crash happened at 9:10 a.m. Thursday near the 2.3-mile marker in the westbound lanes of I-80 and I-94.

A white Kenworth tanker truck was heading westbound when it was sideswiped by a gray 2014 Freightliner, according to Indiana State Police.

The collision forced the tanker trucker to hit the concrete barrier wall and rollover. The back of the Kenworth went over the barrier wall and landed on the inside shoulder.

The other semi-truck involved in the crash came to a stop on the inside of the eastbound lanes, police said.

No injuries were reported in the wreck.

The tanker trailer lost some of its load of coal tar and as of around 3:30 p.m., crews were still working to clean up the roadway.

Police have closed the two inside westbound lanes and the two inside eastbound lanes for offloading the tanker and removing both vehicles.

Those driving in that area can expect delays until the scene is cleared.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.