Two shot and wounded on Dan Ryan near 59th

Englewood
Sun-Times Media Wire

Two people were shot and wounded on the Dan Ryan on Saturday.

CHICAGO - Two people were wounded in a shooting Saturday on Interstate 94, leading southbound lanes near Englewood to be shut down for more than three hours while authorities investigated.

The shooting happened at 4:48 p.m. near 59th Street, Illinois State police said. Two people were taken to area hospitals for serious injuries, but they were expected to survive.

Local lanes were closed at 59th Street as authorities investigated, state police said. They were reopened about 8:10 p.m.