Two shot near CVS High School in Avalon Park

A 16-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man were shot near CVS High School in Avalon Park Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of East 87th Street.

At about 3:54 p.m., the two victims were near the sidewalk when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

Both victims were struck in their thighs and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

An employee at a BP gas station nearby said he heard five or six gunshots, saw "a lot of people" running and called 911.

There are no offenders in custody at this time.

Area detectives are investigating.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.