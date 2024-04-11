Two students cited after 'Senior Assassin' game linked to suburban rollover crash

Two students were cited after a popular teen game led to a rollover crash in the suburbs.

Itasca Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday, saying two students who were playing the "Senior Assassin" game caused the crash.

The game involves participants targeting and attacking each other with squirt guns.

The two students were playing when one car lost control and rolled onto its side, according to police.

Both students received citations following the crash and no serious injuries were reported.

"We ask anyone who is participating in this ‘game’ to ‘think’ about what consequences may come from their actions," Itasca PD said.

Earlier this week, another incident involving the game happened Tuesday when a group of high school students went into The Point Pancake House in Gurnee while wearing ski masks and carrying water guns that looked like actual firearms.

Customers inside the restaurant were alarmed and a concealed carry holder nearly intervened before realizing they were using squirt guns.

The game may be a tradition for high school seniors, but authorities are warning that it can also lead to serious consequences.