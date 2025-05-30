2 arrested in Park Ridge traffic stop with meth, burglary tools, and stolen mail, police say

The Brief Two suspects were arrested for possession of meth, burglary tools, fake IDs, and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop in Park Ridge. Park Ridge Police officers made a traffic stop on Wednesday at 3:59 a.m. at Greenwood Road and Cedar Street for a moving violation. Nicholas W. Holmes, 33, of Chicago, and Christopher E. Mazurek, 34, of Roselle, were also in possession of burglary tools and several pieces of suspected stolen mail; Holmes also had an altered Illinois driver's license.



Two suspects were arrested for possession of meth, burglary tools, stolen mail, and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop in Park Ridge, according to police.

What we know:

Park Ridge Police officers made the traffic stop on Wednesday at 3:59 a.m. at Greenwood Road and Cedar Street for a moving violation. Upon investigation, officers found a clear plastic bag of methamphetamine on the center console.

A vehicle search revealed Nicholas W. Holmes, 33, of Chicago, and Christopher E. Mazurek, 34, of Roselle, were also in possession of burglary tools and several pieces of suspected stolen mail. Holmes also had an altered Illinois driver's license.

Both were taken into custody for further investigation.

(Park Ridge Police)

What's next:

The Cook County States Attorney’s Office approved the felony charges. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating the recovered mail items.

A court date has yet to be announced.