Two teen boys and 23-year-old woman shot in Lawndale

Two teen boys and 23-year-old woman were wounded Saturday in a shooting in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 8:30 p.m., the boys, 13 and 14, and the woman were in front of an apartment building in the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard, when a dark-colored vehicle approached, multiple people got out and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The woman was struck in the neck and rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. The boys were grazed by bullets and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.