2 teens shot, 1 fatally, in North Austin park

A teenage girl was killed and another wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in North Austin on the Northwest Side.

A boy, 15, and girl 17, were in a park in the 5700 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue when someone opened fire and struck them both around 4:10 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The girl, identified as Ashuntice Wilburn, was shot in the buttocks and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and was taken in good condition to the same hospital.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

No further details were available.