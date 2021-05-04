TY Johnson, DePaul Prep basketball star and Loyola signee, wounded in drive-by shooting

DePaul Prep basketball star TY Johnson was shot in the head Monday night in Englewood on the South Side.

Police said a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman were outside in the 7000 block of South Throop Street just before midnight when someone in a passing car fired at them, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

The boy was grazed in the back of his head and brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. The woman was struck in the ear and brought to Stroger Hospital, where she was stabilized.

DePaul Prep Athletic Director Pat Mahoney told the Sun-Times that the 17-year-old is Johnson. According to a source, Johnson is now at home and resting and is okay. The source says 19 rounds were fired.

Johnson has signed with Loyola. He’s a two-time Sun-Times All-Area player and was this past season’s breakout star. He led the Rams to the Chipotle Clash of Champions tournament title and the No. 1 ranking in the area while averaging 20.2 points.