U of C nurses vote ‘overwhelmingly’ to ratify new contract

Nurses at the University of Chicago Medical Center ratified a four-year contract Tuesday that addresses safety, security and other concerns.

Nurses voted “overwhelmingly” in favor of the contract, according to a statement from National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United.

“We are so pleased that we were able to reach an agreement that strengthens patient care at UCMC,” neonatal intensive care unit nurse Terri Collins said in the statement. “Management agreed to retain all 24 patient care support nurses who provide vital medical care throughout the hospital, to improve staffing in numerous intensive care units, and to add supplemental float team nurses to provide additional staffing assistance in clinics and procedural areas. These important staffing changes will help nurses provide the highest quality of patient care at UCMC.”

Highlights of the new contract include an increase in nursing staff, pay parity to retain and recruit experienced nurses and increased nurse participation in professional practice committees.

The agreement comes after months of negotiations and a one-day strike in September.

University of Chicago Medical Center nurses were planning to go on strike Tuesday, but it was averted Nov. 23 when a tentative agreement was reached.