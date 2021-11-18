U of Chicago holds memorial service for graduate student fatally shot during robbery

The University of Chicago held a memorial service for recent graduate Shaoxiong "Dennis" Zheng, who was shot and killed last week near campus.

On Thursday, dozens of people filed into the Rockefeller Memorial Chapel to remember the 24-year-old who was fatally shot during an armed robbery.

Zheng came from Hong Kong and graduated this past summer with a master's degree in statistics.

A GoFundMe created by the Chinese American Association of Greater Chicago has raised more than $309,000 to aid his family in travel, funeral and legal expenses.

On Tuesday, University of Chicago students and staff were demanding increased safety after the murder of Zheng.

The students, as well as some staff and community members, say they no longer feel safe on campus or in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

"We are working and studying in a world class university and we cannot guarantee everyone’s safety at least? This is insane. We have to make changes," said UChicago staff member Xiaorong Wang.

The students made a list of demands including safer transportation options, Hyde Park crime alerts, and security training for students and staff.

"It just happened to this student, it can happen to all of us," said Jing Jing Fan, who added she's now afraid to take walks with her young son.

Alton Spann, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Zheng.

Alton Spann and Shaoxiong "Dennis" Zheng

Police say Zheng was on the sidewalk in the 900 block of East 54th Street when a dark-colored car pulled up and a gunman got out shortly before 2 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Witnesses told officers Zheng appeared to struggle with Spann and Spann then shot him once in the torso, police said.

Police say Spann took electronics from Zheng, got back in the car and fled west on 54th Place.

Zheng was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center down the street, where he was pronounced dead.

Not long after, police say Spann sold the electronics to a pawn shop for $100.