U.S.-Canadian border closure extended - again

Canadian authorities have extended the U.S-Canada border closure through at least Nov. 21.

The country's public safety minister Bill Blair said the decision to extend the closure another month is "based on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week that the border will remain closed as long as Covid-19 cases in the United States continue to rise. As of Monday morning, there were 8.19 million total cases of Covid-19 in the U.S.

Essential cross-border workers like health care professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross.

Truck drivers are critical as they move food and medical goods in both directions. Much of Canada’s food supply comes from or via the U.S.

Americans who are returning to the U.S. and Canadians who are returning to Canada are also exempted from the border closure.