U.S. Marshal’s officer shoots Hammond man who drove vehicle toward him: police

An officer with the U.S. Marshal’s Service shot a Hammond man who allegedly drove his vehicle at the officer Wednesday in the northwest Indiana city.

Officers with the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force tried to stop a gray 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer while serving an arrest warrant about 10:15 a.m. near 142nd and Wabash streets, according to Indiana State Police, who are investigating the incident.

The 38-year-old man driving the Chevy refused to stop and drove at an officer, who fired his gun at the vehicle, state police said.

The driver made good on his escape, striking several vehicles in the process, but was later arrested in Illinois, state police said.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds, which were not thought to be life-threatening, state police said.

An investigation into the incident is in its early stages, state police said.