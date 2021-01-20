Uber driver carjacked in South Shore

An Uber driver was carjacked Wednesday in South Shore on the South Side.

The 32-year-old man told officers he picked up two males about 1:15 a.m. from Riverdale and drove them to the 7200 block of South Bennett Avenue, Chicago police said.

Once he stopped to drop them off, one of the males pulled out a gun and told the 32-year-old to get out of the car, police said. As he complied the man took his wallet and drove off in his 2013 Toyota Camry.

The man was not injured in the robbery, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.