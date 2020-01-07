Uber driver sentenced to 5 years in prison for sexually abusing rider

article

A northwest suburban Uber driver was sentence to five years in prison last week for attempting to sexually abuse a rider in his vehicle in 2017.

Ahmed Tawfeeq, 29, was sentenced Friday on charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault, the McHenry County state’s attorney’s office said. He was also sentenced to three years for aggravated battery, two years for unlawful restraint and two years for promoting prostitution, though all his sentences will be served concurrently.

Tawfeeq was found guilty in November of abusing a passenger June 16, 2017, near the person’s home in Prairie Grove, prosecutors said.

The Elgin man appeared in court again Monday on charges that he tried to harass a witness, prosecutors said. McHenry County court records show that the case was dismissed.