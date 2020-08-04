Uber Eats driver carjacked in Riverside; police seeking armed suspects

article

Police are looking for two armed suspects who stole a vehicle from an Uber Eats delivery driver Saturday in west suburban Riverside.

The driver was making a delivery about 6:50 p.m. in the 200 block of East Quincy Street, Riverdale police said. He was confronted by two suspects, and one of them pressed what he thought to be a gun into his back.

The suspect demanded his wallet, cellphone and vehicle, police said. The other suspect was in a car acting as a “look out.” Both suspects drove off toward Harlem Avenue.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, wasn’t hurt, police said. Police were able to track down the vehicles from street cameras.

Riverside police

The suspects are still at large and believed to be armed with semi-automatic guns, police said. One of the suspects is believed to be a man standing 5-foot-8, skinny, and he was wearing a black beanie, black jeans and a surgical mask.

The vehicle driven to Riverside by the suspects is described as a black Ford SUV with distinctive rims, according to police. The vehicle that was stolen is described as a silver-colored Honda 4-door with a Panera Bread sign on the roof.

Anyone with information about is asked to call Riverside police at 708-447-2127.