Summer 2024: Uber launches shuttle service for airports, concerts, games

Uber is broadening its portfolio of services at a time when the economy is still tough on consumers, with the launch of a new shuttle service for travelers headed to the airport, concert or game.

"Uber Shuttle is our answer to providing an easy, affordable, and convenient way to get around. As a truly global solution, it looks different in different places," Uber Shuttle General Manager Anthony le Roux said, adding that the service has already been launched in Egypt and India.

This move comes as Uber has actively worked to expand its range of affordable services, which includes Wait and Save, Group Rides and UberX Share, to cater to different budgets.

The new shuttle service, which will launch in Miami, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Charlotte this summer before expanding around the nation, is touted as being "a fraction of the price of an UberX." Rides also won't be affected by surge pricing because they are booked in advance, according to Uber.

It comes as Americans are still contending with the impact of inflation , which has fallen considerably from a peak of 9.1% in 2022, but progress has largely flatlined since the summer. Consumers also anticipate that inflation will remain abnormally high in the coming years, according to a key Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey published Monday.

With the service, customers can reserve up to five seats to and from the airport or major events up to seven days in advance.

Riders will also be able to track the location of the shuttle. When it arrives, they will be required to show a QR-code ticket in order to get on. Uber said its partnering with local fleet providers, who employ commercially licensed drivers, and that the vehicle capacity will range from 14 to 55 seats.

The company did not specify the exact launch date for the service, but it is timed to kick off this summer as the bustling travel season gets underway. It's seemingly planned so that the ride-sharing giant can capitalize on a time when airlines are bracing for a record number of passengers.

Airlines for America – the industry trade organization for leading U.S. airlines – projected that airlines will carry 271 million passengers worldwide between June 1 and August 31. It's a 6.3% increase from last summer and surpassed the previous record set in summer 2023, when 255 million customers flew.

The company will also partner with Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium to provide shuttle service for popular events. Aside from being the home of the Miami Dolphins and the Formula One Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Taylor Swift is slated to perform at the stadium three times in October.

The shuttle service is one of the products the company is announcing Wednesday.

It announced that Uber Eats, its food delivery arm, is also partnering with Costco , so customers can order from the membership warehouse through the app without a membership.

In exchange, Costco members will be able to get an annual Uber One membership for 20% off.

That product will launch in select locations across the country, Uber said without specifying a specific date.

