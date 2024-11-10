Two UChicago students robbed at gunpoint on campus in Hyde Park

Two University of Chicago students were robbed at gunpoint on campus in Hyde Park early Sunday morning.

According to a campus security alert, the incident happened around 12:40 a.m. near 1105 E. 55th Street when three armed individuals approached the students and demanded and took their belongings. The suspects, who exited a black sedan, possibly a Maserati, fled the scene eastbound on 55th Street.

No injuries were reported, and the University of Chicago Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

The university urged students to remain vigilant, avoid walking alone at night, and familiarize themselves with campus safety resources.