UIC hospital clear after unfounded bomb threat

article

Authorities responded Thursday to an unfounded bomb threat at the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago on the Near West Side.

The threat was called in about 7:13 p.m. and the hospital was placed on lockdown as a bomb and arson team searched the hospital at 1740 W. Taylor St., Chicago police said.

UIC police also conducted a sweep of the building, according to an alert.

Authorities gave the all clear and lifted the lockdown by 8:40 p.m., police said.