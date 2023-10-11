UIC student ignites campus with Radio Fuego, sharing Mexican culture through music

With music in his heart and radio on his mind, a local college student is sharing his Mexican culture on campus.

On the busy campus of the University of Illinois at Chicago – tucked in the student union building - one student is making his mark in the campus studio of UIC Radio.

"Music to me is everything," said Luis Eduardo Sanchez, a junior at UIC. "I would be listening 24/7 if I could."

Sanchez was determined to share his love of the Mexican music he grew up with. When he discovered the student radio station as a freshman and was in search of name for a show, he translated the university mascot - the flame - to Spanish and Radio Fuego was born.

"It makes me feel like I’m living in the era of my grandpa," said Sanchez. "When I close my eyes I feel like I’m in Mexico."

His weekly show features a broad range of Mexican music styles, often performed live in studio.

"I’ve probably interviewed every Spanish group here in Chicago," Sanchez said. "There’s so much talent here in the Midwest honestly. They’re just waiting for someone to find it and give them that platform. And I feel like I’ve done that in a way."

Sanchez says he was certain that on a diverse campus like UIC, his show would catch on.

"To quote Radio Fuego, it caught fire I guess you could say. It’s actually a crazy feeling now. I’m walking around campus, people recognize me, they’re like ‘Hey Radio Fuego’," he said.

Now groups from Wisconsin, Texas and California are coming to campus for interviews. Sanchez credits his parents for an early music education in everything from ranchero, mariachi, and norteña to Mexican rock.

When a sitter wasn’t available, he says he’d tag along with them to dance halls.

"I’d be that kid who was sleeping in the chair while the party’s going on," Sanchez said. "There would be times my parents would not keep their eye on me for a second, and in one minute I’m on the stage singing with live music."

But he had no idea where it would lead.

"If you would have told me two years ago that I’d be here interviewing some of the world’s most famous Spanish artists having a radio station, talking in Spanish, playing music, I would have thought you were crazy. It’s an honor honestly, to be able to spread my love and passion for the music," Sanchez said.

Sanchez, who once wanted to study architecture, credits his dad with pushing him to follow his passion instead. And now hopes the future includes being on air.

You can listen to Radio Fuego Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on UIC Radio online, or find a link at Radiofuego on Instagram.