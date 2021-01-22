UK COVID-19 variant ‘may be’ more deadly, prime minister says

There is emerging evidence to suggest that the recently discovered, highly transmissible COVID-19 variant first reported in the United Kingdom is potentially more deadly, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"Since the beginning of this pandemic, we’ve tried to update you as soon as possible about changes in the scientific data or the analysis," Johnson said. "So I must tell you this afternoon that we’ve been informed today that in addition to spreading more quickly, it also now appears that there is some evidence that the new variant, the variant that was first identified in London and the southeast, may be associated with a higher degree of mortality."

Johnson said that in light of the development and amid a crush of new cases that require hospitalization, the National Health Services in the U.K. are under "intense pressure."

"With another 40,261 positive cases since yesterday, we have 38,562 COVID patients now in hospital and that’s 78% higher than the first peak in April," Johnson continued.

He said that there have been an additional 1,401 deaths in the country since Thursday.

"So it’s more important than ever that we all remain vigilant in following the rules that we stay at home, protect the NHS and thereby, save lives," the prime minister said.

Johnson said that both the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines still remain effective against the U.K. coronavirus variant.

The U.K. plans to offer a first dose of vaccine to more than 15 million people by mid-February as it targets the country’s oldest and most vulnerable residents in the program's first phase. Progressively younger groups of people will follow suit, with the government planning to reach everyone over 18 by September.

The need is urgent. Britain’s health care system is staggering as doctors and nurses battle the more contagious variant of COVID-19.

While new infections appear to have peaked, the number of people hospitalized is still rising. Britain has reported 93,463 coronavirus-related deaths, more than any other country in Europe and the fifth-highest toll worldwide.

The coronavirus is becoming more genetically diverse, and health officials say the high rate of new cases is the main reason. Each new infection gives the virus a chance to mutate as it makes copies of itself, threatening to undo the progress made so far to control the pandemic.

The World Health Organization urged more efforts to detect new variants.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a new version first identified in the U.K. may become dominant in the U.S. by March, potentially leading to more hospitalizations and deaths because it spreads much more easily, said the CDC, warning of "a new phase of exponential growth."

"We’re taking it really very seriously," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, said Sunday on NBC’s "Meet the Press."

"We need to do everything we can now... to get transmission as low as we possibly can," said Harvard University’s Dr. Michael Mina. "The best way to prevent mutant strains from emerging is to slow transmission."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.