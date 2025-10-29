Undocumented immigrants charged after DUI crash that killed Illinois couple: DHS

article

The Brief An undocumented immigrant is accused of causing a crash that killed an Illinois man and his wife. Police arrested 34-year-old Edwin Pacheco-Meza of Honduras and his passenger, 18-year-old Juan Morales-Martinez of Guatemala. Both face criminal charges, and federal officials plan to deport them.



An Illinois man and his wife were killed in a crash last week involving a suspected drunk driver who federal officials said is in the country illegally.

What we know:

Authorities said 34-year-old Edwin Pacheco-Meza of Honduras was driving under the influence when he caused a crash that killed Coles County Board Member Michael Clayton and his wife, Gail, on Friday in Westfield, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Police reportedly found marijuana, ammunition, an extended magazine, and an open container in the vehicle.

Pacheco-Meza was arrested along with his passenger, 18-year-old Juan Morales-Martinez of Guatemala.

Pacheco-Meza was charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence and one count of reckless homicide. ICE said it placed an immigration detainer on both men at the Clark County Jail, which did not honor the request under Illinois' "sanctuary policies."

Federal agents later arrested Morales-Martinez outside the jail after his release on Monday, charging him with drug possession and a weapons offense. Both men entered the U.S. illegally and the DHS said they plan to pursue their removal from the country.

What they're saying:

"Two innocents were killed because this criminal illegal alien chose to drive under the influence," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. "President Trump and Secretary Noem have unleashed ICE and CBP in Illinois to restore law-and-order and remove criminal illegal aliens from our communities. Anyone who is in the U.S. illegally and thinks they can roam free while breaking our laws and harming Americans is in for a rude awakening. If you are in our country illegally and break our laws, we will find you, arrest you, remove you, and you will never return."

What's next:

Pacheco-Meza was denied pre-trial release in a hearing on Monday, according to WAND-TV. He is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 17.