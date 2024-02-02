Man dead, another injured after crash in unincorporated Woodstock

A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in unincorporated Woodstock Thursday morning.

At about 7:40 a.m., the Woodstock Fire Department and the McHenry County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash involving two vehicles.

According to preliminary information, a 2000 Lincoln Town car, driven by an 88-year-old Kenosha man, was traveling westbound on Charles Road and lost control.

It entered the eastbound lane of travel and crashed with the front of a 2014 Hyundai.

This caused both the Lincoln and the Hyundai to exit the roadway to the south, officials said.

The driver of the Lincoln was transported to an area hospital in serious condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 46-year-old Machesney Park man, was treated at the scene and released.