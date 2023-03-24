Unions at Chicago State, Eastern Illinois plan to strike

Faculty and staff unions at two Chicago-area universities are planning to strike.

The unions representing Chicago State University and Eastern Illinois University filed an intent to strike this week.

The CSU Chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois represents about 160 faculty lecturers, academic support professionals and technical support staff. Ninety-eight percent voted to authorize the strike notice.

Union leaders say there are two more rounds of talks planned for next week.

If a new labor agreement is not reached, members could walk off the job as early as April 3rd.

At Eastern, 450 faculty and staff members are preparing to walk off starting April 6th. The union is calling for better wages.

A rally will be held on Monday outside the Old Main in Charleston.

A "teach-in" for students is also planned for Tuesday to share the status of negotiations and the potential impact a strike may have on classes.