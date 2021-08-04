Uniqlo on Mag Mile to shut doors on August 22

Chicago is losing another key retailer on Magnificent Mile.

Uniqlo says the store located at 830 North Michigan Avenue will close on August 22.

The 60,000-square-foot store opened across from Water Tower Place in 2015 as the brand’s 47th location.

The Mag Mile has seen a number of closings since the pandemic began and from the fallout of riots downtown.

Two other Chicago-area Uniqlo locations will remain opened – State Street and Woodfield Mall.