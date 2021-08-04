Uniqlo on Mag Mile to shut doors on August 22
CHICAGO - Chicago is losing another key retailer on Magnificent Mile.
Uniqlo says the store located at 830 North Michigan Avenue will close on August 22.
The 60,000-square-foot store opened across from Water Tower Place in 2015 as the brand’s 47th location.
The Mag Mile has seen a number of closings since the pandemic began and from the fallout of riots downtown.
Two other Chicago-area Uniqlo locations will remain opened – State Street and Woodfield Mall.