Uniqlo on Mag Mile to shut doors on August 22

CHICAGO - Chicago is losing another key retailer on Magnificent Mile.

Uniqlo says the store located at 830 North Michigan Avenue will close on August 22.

The 60,000-square-foot store opened across from Water Tower Place in 2015 as the brand’s 47th location.

The Mag Mile has seen a number of closings since the pandemic began and from the fallout of riots downtown.

Two other Chicago-area Uniqlo locations will remain opened – State Street and Woodfield Mall.