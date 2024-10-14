United Center unveils new menu: Double burger, prime rib sandwiches, craft cocktails and more

The Brief The United Center is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a revamped menu featuring gourmet food and craft cocktails. The new offerings include dishes from award-winning Chicago chefs and creative twists on classic stadium food. Fans attending basketball games, hockey matches, and concerts can enjoy the upgraded food and drink selections.



As part of its 30th anniversary celebration, the United Center is rolling out a major upgrade to its food offerings, featuring gourmet options that go far beyond traditional stadium fare.

The arena, which has welcomed 70 million guests since opening, showcased its new menu during a special media tasting on Monday.

Among the highlights are prime rib sandwiches and craft cocktails, a far cry from the hot dogs and nachos of the past. Fans can also expect Chicago-inspired dishes, such as award-winning chef Stephanie Izard’s avocado dip with chili crunch, and Giordano’s signature pizza featuring meatballs and giardiniera.

"We are always trying to find new ways to enhance the guest experience through food, and I think we really try to showcase all the different varieties of food that are available, so there’s something for everyone," said Chef Scott Perez.

The revamped menu also includes an array of craft cocktails, from the spicy prickly jalapeño margarita to classic martinis and old fashioneds. Whether attending a basketball game, hockey match, or concert, United Center guests will now have access to these elevated food and drink options.