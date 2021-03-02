United Center to start giving COVID-19 vaccines to seniors Thursday

The United Center will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to Illinois seniors starting Thursday morning.

All Illinoisans eligible under the state’s Phase 1B+ can schedule an appoint at the Near West Side sports stadium, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office said Tuesday.

The United Center site can administer 6,000 doses per day, with all doses provided directly by the federal government and not taken out of state or city allotments.

"From the beginning, we have prioritized ensuring our seniors and vulnerable populations can receive the COVID-19 vaccine as quickly and equitably as possible, and I’m thrilled the United Center vaccine site will help deliver on those core goals," Pritzker said in a statement.

The site will operate seven days a week for eight weeks under the federal government’s vaccination pilot program.

Residents can register online at visit Zocdoc.com/vaccine or by calling (312) 746-4835.