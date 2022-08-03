University of Chicago Medicine breaks ground on northwest Indiana facility
CROWN POINT, Ind. - The University of Chicago Medicine broke ground Wednesday on its first freestanding facility in Indiana.
The facility is a 130,000 square-foot two-story outpatient center and micro-hospital in Crown Point.
About 110,000 patient visits are expected each year once in opens in 2024, health officials said.
The facility will be the largest off-site facility for the health system once it's complete.
U OF C MEDICINE
The $121 million project is expected to expand access to top-ranked medical care in Northwest Indiana, where many patients and employees of UChicago Medicine live, officials said.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT
In addition, the location is expected to create about 150 new clinical and non-clinical jobs.
CREDIT: U OF C MEDICINE
Services that will be available at UChicago Medicine’s new Crown Point center include:
- Micro-hospital with an emergency department and a short-stay inpatient unit
- Comprehensive cancer center with infusion therapy as well as radiation, medical and surgical oncology
- Imaging center with MRI, CT, PET, X-ray and ultrasound capabilities
- Outpatient surgery center
- Laboratory services
- Medical offices with access to UChicago Medicine’s physicians and specialists, including those in cancer care, cardiology, digestive diseases, orthopedics, neurosciences, pediatrics, primary care, surgical specialties, transplant care and women’s health.