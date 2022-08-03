University of Chicago Medicine breaks ground on northwest Indiana facility

article

The University of Chicago Medicine broke ground Wednesday on its first freestanding facility in Indiana.

The facility is a 130,000 square-foot two-story outpatient center and micro-hospital in Crown Point.

About 110,000 patient visits are expected each year once in opens in 2024, health officials said.

The facility will be the largest off-site facility for the health system once it's complete.

The $121 million project is expected to expand access to top-ranked medical care in Northwest Indiana, where many patients and employees of UChicago Medicine live, officials said.

In addition, the location is expected to create about 150 new clinical and non-clinical jobs.

Services that will be available at UChicago Medicine’s new Crown Point center include: