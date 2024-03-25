University of Illinois journalism students tackle global issue of period poverty with documentary

A group of University of Illinois students recently returned from a life-changing journey to Africa, aiming to produce a documentary and spark change.

Six journalism students from U of I have just returned from Sierra Leone, where they focused on filming a documentary addressing the issue of "period poverty." This significant problem persists in the West African country, where women lack access to menstrual products, education and proper sanitation facilities.

During their week-long stay, the U of I students, alongside their instructors, collaborated with students from Fourah Bay College. Together, they conducted interviews and captured footage to create a documentary shedding light on period poverty.

The documentary will center on a group of local women endeavoring to find community-based solutions to what they perceive as a global challenge. By sharing their stories, the students hope to destigmatize menstruation and advocate for greater support for women worldwide, encouraging open conversations about this natural aspect of life that deserves celebration.

The students and instructors emphasize that period poverty impacts women globally, including in the U.S., but is particularly severe in regions with higher levels of poverty or where stigmas surrounding menstruation persist.

The documentary is set to debut on May 28, coinciding with Menstrual Hygiene Day.