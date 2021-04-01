University of Illinois says in-person learning to resume this fall

article

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is forging ahead with in-person learning.

The school officially confirmed plans on Thursday to reopen fully this fall.

It says it's confident it will happen as more people get vaccinated for COVID-19.

"As we navigate the remaining challenges of COVID-19, we are confident that our SHIELD safety protocols, the State of Illinois’ mitigation efforts and the increased availability of the vaccine will allow us to operate the Fall 2021 semester in ways that will continue to provide the experience that undergraduate students, in-residence graduate students, faculty, staff and others anticipated when they chose Illinois," the school said in a statement.

The school did not release many details of what in-person learning will look like.



It says it will release more information at the end of this spring semester.

