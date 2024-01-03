University of Illinois study finds acetaminophen use during pregnancy linked to developmental delays

New research shows the only over-the-counter pain reliever prescribed to pregnant women could be harmful to their unborn child, as it may cause developmental delays later in life.

The new findings come from the University of Illinois.

If you experience pain while pregnant, headaches, backaches, even a fever, doctors recommend you take acetaminophen. It was considered 100 percent safe until now.

U of I researchers followed 300 children of women who took acetaminophen during pregnancy and found those children were more at risk of language delays at the ages of 2 and 3.

"Especially with acetaminophen use in the third trimester of pregnancy, that the children have reduced vocabularies, spoke fewer words, and had shorter sentences," said Susan Schantz, U of I Comparative Biosciences professor.

Researchers hope the findings make women think twice before taking acetaminophen for minor aches and pains.