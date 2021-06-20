University of Maryland graduate student Anat Kimchi stabbed to death in Chicago

A doctoral student from the University of Maryland was stabbed to death in Chicago's Loop on Saturday afternoon.

Anat Kimchi, 31, was found stabbed in the back on South Wacker Drive.

"We suspect this likely is a homeless person that secreted himself in bushes, came out and committed this heinous crime," said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown on Saturday night.

Chicago's financial district is a few blocks from the crime scene, but the area where Kimchi was killed is secluded and not the sort of place you'd find a lot of pedestrians. The stabbed occurred next to an area where homeless people camp.

"Anat was already a notably accomplished scholar, but more importantly she was a remarkable woman who was beloved by friends and family," wrote University of Maryland Professor Gary LaFree in an email sent to the campus community.

