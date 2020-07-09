Unmarked CPD car fatally strikes man on scooter in West Pullman

article

An unmarked Chicago police car fatally struck a man riding a motorized scooter Wednesday in West Pullman in the Far South Side.

About 10:30 p.m., three officers were in an unmarked car driving south on Halsted Street with their emergency equipment on, when they crashed into a 33-year-old man who was riding a motorized scooter in the 11800 block of South Halsted Street, police said.

The 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified him.

The three officers were taken to the hospital for treatment, police said. They are in fair condition.

CPD’s Major Accidents department continues to investigate the crash.