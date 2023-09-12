Updated COVID-19 vaccine, boosters could be available Wednesday in Chicago

Get ready to roll up your sleeve once more, as an updated COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots have received the green light for distribution. These new shots, designed to target emerging variants, could be available as soon as Wednesday across Chicago.

On Tuesday, a CDC panel voted to approve these updated shots, which are recommended for everyone aged six months and older. Health officials emphasize that there is a significant benefit for both younger and older age groups.

In recent weeks, there has been a concerning rise in COVID hospitalizations, accompanied by worries about the spread of multiple variants. As a result, the approval of these updated vaccines is seen as a crucial step in combating the virus's evolving nature.

Local pharmacists are gearing up for high demand, anticipating an enthusiastic response from the public. Jabari James, a pharmacist at CVS, expressed his commitment to promoting vaccination as a means to prevent serious illnesses.

"We are anticipating a lot of interest, and we hope so. It's the right thing to do because we want to be safe and the main thing around all vaccinations, flu included, is just to make sure that we don't come down with a serious ailment. And that is going to be the goal," said James.

Medical experts stress that immunity from previous vaccinations and infections appears to be waning, making these new shots a critical tool in the ongoing battle against COVID-19.