US gymnast Mary Lou Retton ‘fighting for her life’ due to pneumonia

U.S. gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton is "fighting for her life" in an intensive care unit, according to her daughter McKenna Kelley.

"My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life," she wrote on social media Tuesday. "She is not able to breathe on her own." She also confirmed the news on a donation funding website set up for her mother.

Kelley said her mother has been in the ICU for more than a week but did not provide further details.

Retton, 55, became the first American woman to win the gold medal in the Olympic all-around gymnastics competition in 1984. She received perfect 10s on both the floor and vault events, and scored a 9.850 on the balance beam and 9.800 on the uneven bars.

She retired from competitive gymnastics in 1985.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.