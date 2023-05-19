Used bike collection this weekend in Naperville

The Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise is collecting used bicycles for the non-profit organization "Working Bikes" this weekend.

If you have a bike that you haven't ridden in a while and would like to donate it, you can do so Saturday morning at the Naperville Bank-and-Trust on Washington Street from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The collected bikes will be repaired if needed by volunteers and distributed not only across Chicagoland, but also shipped to charities in Africa and Central America.

Working Bikes will handle the pickup and delivery of the bikes overseas.