Expand / Collapse search

Used bike collection this weekend in Naperville

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Naperville
FOX 32 Chicago

Used bike collection this weekend in Naperville

You can clean out your garage for a good cause this weekend in the western suburbs. The Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise will be collecting used bicycles for the nonprofit "Working Bikes" this Saturday.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - The Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise is collecting used bicycles for the non-profit organization "Working Bikes" this weekend.

If you have a bike that you haven't ridden in a while and would like to donate it, you can do so Saturday morning at the Naperville Bank-and-Trust on Washington Street from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The collected bikes will be repaired if needed by volunteers and distributed not only across Chicagoland, but also shipped to charities in Africa and Central America.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Working Bikes will handle the pickup and delivery of the bikes overseas.