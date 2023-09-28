USFL, XFL announce intention to merge leagues

article

The United States Football League and the XFL on Thursday announced their intent to merge.

"Subject to customary regulatory approvals and if the transaction is consummated, the new league will establish best-in-class operations based on the most recent seasons of both leagues," the leagues said in a joint statement.

The Birmingham Stallions celebrate after the Stallions won the 2023 USFL Championship Game at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on July 1, 2023 in Canton, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/USFL/Getty Images for USFL / Getty Images)

"This historic combination will anchor professional spring football with substantial capabilities and resources to ensure future growth and continue to enhance the development of the collective players, coaches, and staff that are coming together."

The leagues said more details will be announced at a later date.

Axios first reported the potential merger last week. According to the report, the hope is the new league will begin in 2024.

A general view of the XFL logo on the goalpost padding during the second half of the game between the DC Defenders and the Vegas Vipers at Audi Field on March 12, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images / Getty Images)

FOX Corp., the parent company of Fox News, owns the USFL. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson , Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital Partners own the XFL.

The rebooted USFL has run for two seasons since it returned in 2022. The league used team names from the original league and played in a hub model for the first season. In the second season, the league held contests at several different stadiums, which teams shared for the most part.

The XFL came back in 2023 after it initially rebooted in 2020 before being shut down and sold amid the coronavirus pandemic. Each team played in their own stadiums.

Birmingham Stallions head coach Skip Holtz, center, celebrates after his team won the 2023 USFL Championship Game at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on July 1, 2023 in Canton, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/USFL/Getty Images for USFL / Getty Images)

Plenty of players have played in either spring league and gone on to make an NFL roster. Former USFL standout KaVontae Turpin was an All-USFL player in 2022 and joined the Dallas Cowboys. He made the Pro Bowl at the end of the 2022 season.

