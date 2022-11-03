USPS offers $50K reward for information on armed robbery of letter carrier on West Side

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in the armed robbery of a letter carrier on the West Side earlier this week.

USPS officials say the incident happened in the Austin neighborhood on Monday around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of West Huron Street and North Lavergne Avenue.

The offender is believed to be a man, with light brown complexion, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The suspect had a firearm and fled in a white 4-door sedan.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, according to USPS.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

If anyone has information about this incident, contact U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 with reference case no. 3881375.