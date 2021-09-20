Vandals paint graffiti on Jewish symbol in Daley Plaza

Vandals struck a symbol of a Jewish holiday in the heart of Chicago.

Someone painted graffiti on the Sukka in Daley Plaza.

A Sukka is a hut where Jewish people eat meals during the festival of Sukkot to symbolize God's protection.

The rabbi at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life says they've put up the Sukka for 34 years with no trouble before.

"I could cry because as a counselor and a rabbi for so many years, I feel bad for the people who did this. I don't even know why they did it. Maybe they were just wasting time. But this is the middle of the city. It's the heart of downtown," said Rabbi Meir Chai Benhiyoun.

Rabbi Benhiyoun said he doesn't know whether the graffiti was anti-Semitic, but wants others celebrating Sukkot to increase safety.