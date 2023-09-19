Expand / Collapse search

Vanna White extends ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contract with ‘substantial pay increase’: report

By Stephanie Weaver
Weeks after Pat Sajak announced he would be leaving Wheel of Fortune, Ryan Seacrest has been announced as his official replacement. Seacrest will take over hosting duties in 2024.

LOS ANGELES - Vanna White has reportedly signed on for at least two more years as the co-host of "Wheel of Fortune" – and this time, she'll take home a lot more cash to do so.

The news was confirmed by TMZ from exclusive sources who said she received a "substantial pay increase" from the $3 million per year she was reportedly making for nearly two decades. 

Meanwhile, her co-host Pat Sajak, who announced his retirement in June, made $15 million per year from the show in 2016, Forbes reported. 

White reportedly said she would remain on the beloved game show under one condition – a pay raise – and media outlets reported she was recently doing contract negotiations. 

Vanna White (Credit: Christopher Willard via Getty Images)

White has been turning letters on the game show since 1982, and she temporarily took over hosting duties while Sajak underwent emergency surgery for a blocked intestine in 2019.

In June, Ryan Seacrest was named the new "Wheel of Fortune" host following Sajack’s retirement.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 


 