'Vax Verify' program to allow Illinois residents to check their vaccination records

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
The State Department of Health announced a new "Vax Verify" program that lets people ages 18 and up download their immunization records from the state registry.

CHICAGO - People in Illinois have a new way of proving they are vaccinated against COVID-19. 

On Tuesday, the State Department of Health announced a new "Vax Verify" program.

It lets people ages 18 and up download their immunization records from the state registry. 

You can enroll at  IDPHportal.illinois.gov 

Nearly 60 percent of Illinois adults have been fully vaccinated and 76 percent of adults have received at least one dose, according to IDPH.