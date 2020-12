article

A man drove a vehicle into a gate Monday at a warehouse in Pullman on the South Side.

The man, 28, had a medical emergency while driving about 1:50 a.m. and crashed into the gate of the warehouse in the 10500 block of South Woodlawn Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man was not injured and declined medical treatment, police said.

No citations will be issued for the crash, police said.