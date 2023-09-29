Vehicle that fatally struck motorcyclist on I-290 sought by police

Illinois State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash on Interstate 290 earlier this year.

On May 5, troopers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on westbound I-290 just east of Route 83 in DuPage County, a statement from Illinois State Police said. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators responsible for reconstructing the scene determined that another vehicle was involved in the accident and left the scene, but they offered no description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact Illinois State Police at 217-299-7004.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no further information was immediately available.