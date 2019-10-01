Vehicle hit by gunfire on I-80 near Mokena

Someone shot at a vehicle Monday on I-80 near southwest suburban Mokena.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. on eastbound I-80 at La Grange Road, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

The vehicle was hit, but the three people inside were not injured, state police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, according to state police. Anyone who witnessed it or has information is asked to call ISP Zone 3 Investigations at 815-726-6377.