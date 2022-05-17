Vehicle on I-90 riddled with bullets, Chicago man charged in shooting

A Chicago man is accused of shooting at another vehicle on Interstate 90.

Around 6 a.m. on September 3, 2021, Illinois State Police troopers responded to a report of shots fired on southbound I-90 at Irving Park Road.

The victim, a 57-year-old man, was uninjured by the gunfire but his vehicle sustained damage from multiple bullets, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

On February 26, 2022, troopers pulled over a vehicle for multiple traffic violations. It was driven by 29-year-old Edward T. Betts. After an investigation, authorities identified Betts as a suspect in the I-90 shooting.

Edward T. Betts | Illinois State Police

On May 16, 2022, Betts was arrested in Chicago. He was charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Advertisement

Betts is being held at Cook County Jail while awaiting a bond hearing.