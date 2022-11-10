Vehicle split in half in fatal crash after police chase in Hazel Crest

Two people were killed and a third person was hospitalized Tuesday night after a police pursuit ended in a high speed crash in south suburban Hazel Crest.

Officers with the Harvey Police Department responded to a call about a domestic disturbance around 10 p.m. and began following the vehicle on southbound Dixie Highway near 159th Street, according to a statement from Hazel Crest police.

The vehicle fled pursing officers at a high rate of speed, and veered off the roadway when it attempted to prevent hitting another vehicle that was crossing the intersection at 170th Street, according to police.

The fleeing vehicle struck a sign in front of a business on the east side of Dixie Highway and was cut in half, police said. All of the vehicle's occupants were ejected.

Elexis Dampier, 19, of Hazel Crest, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Justin Alston, 19, of Markham, was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he died of his injuries.

A third person was also transported to an area hospital, police said.

Hazel Crest police responded to the crash and are assisting in the investigation.