Vehicle strikes hayrack ride, injures 12 in suburban Little Rock Township
ILLINOIS - A vehicle crash Saturday left twelve people injured in suburban Little Rock Township, according to preliminary information from Kendall County police.
Officers responded to the scene of the crash on River Road between Blackhawk Road and Fox River Drive involving a car that crashed into a group of people on a hayrack ride, police said.
Twelve passengers were taken to the hospital, police said. At this time it is unknown their ages or conditions.